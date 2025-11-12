Trinidad’s Kolin Alexander Makes History as York Region’s Highest-Ranking Black Officer  

This promotion marks a historic milestone, celebrating Kolin Alexander’s achievements and serving as a moment of pride for both him and the Caribbean-Canadian community he has long represented, both on and off duty.

Kolin Alexander aka DJ Soca Vibes, a popular DJ of Toronto with Trinidadian roots has created history by becoming the first ever black officer to achieve highest rank of a superintendent with York Regional Police.

This marks a historic milestone as the promotion marks a moment of pride for both Alexander and the Caribbean-Canadian community he has long represented, on and off duty.

“I’ve received a lot of love, support, and well wishes from the community,” Alexander said in an interview. “It keeps me humble. The people have continued to love me and never stopped, even as I’ve taken on new responsibilities.”

In his new position, Alexander will oversee approximately 230 officers and staff at the Richmond Hill District Headquarters, which is one of the busiest divisions in the

York Region.

“If you walk into a station in Toronto, the person in charge of that building is a superintendent,” he explained. “That’s essentially my role now.”

Alexander is also widely known by the public as DJ Soca Vibes, as a familiar figure in Toronto’s Caribbean music scene. He has long been performing at the Toronto Carnival alongside Saldenah Carnival, which is one of the most celebrated mas’ bands.

“People still see me as someone they can approach, sit with, and talk to,” he shared. “They’ve told me, ‘We don’t always like police, but we like Kolin.’ That kind of trust is humbling.”

Upon this achievement Alexander has been receiving widespread applause from Canadians as well as Trinidadians. Nadia Camille, a user on Facebook while extending her wishes wrote, “My heart is overflowing with joy for you Kolin! Your journey is a testament to your strength and perseverance. Sending you endless love and blessings for a bright future ahead.”

Another user named Mike Ribeiro said, ”Many congratulations go out to you on your promotion Kolin you have certainly made your mum and the Trinidad community very proud keep up the good work and stay safe and healthy.”