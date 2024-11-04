Suriname welcomes Caribbean Airlines’ inaugural flight from Guyana with warm celebrations

The authorities gave the airline an extra warm welcome to Suriname as the passengers now have two extra weekly flights to Port of Spain, Trinidad via OGL Airport in Guyana and vice versa.

The Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Paramaribo, Suriname officially welcomed the inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines from OGL – Georgetown, Guyana Airport over the weekend.

The authorities gave the airline an extra warm welcome to Suriname as the passengers now have two extra weekly flights to Port of Spain, Trinidad via OGL Airport in Guyana and vice versa.

The schedule of flights from Caribbean Airlines on this route is as follows:

Direct Flights:

Port of Spain (POS) to Paramaribo (PBM) - Tuesdays and Fridays

- Aircraft: Boeing 737-8M (B38M)

Paramaribo (PBM) to Port of Spain (POS) - Wednesdays and Saturdays

- Aircraft: Boeing 737-8M (B38M)

Flights with Layovers:

Port of Spain (POS) to Paramaribo (PBM) via Georgetown (OGL) - Fridays and Sundays

- Aircraft: ATR 72-600 (AT76)

Paramaribo (PBM) to Port of Spain (POS) via Georgetown (OGL) - Fridays and Sundays

- Aircraft: ATR 72-600 (AT76)

The airline was also delighted to make Caribbean connections even stronger and noted, “Caribbean Airlines has officially launched our Ogle Guyana to Suriname route, bringing you closer to more places you love.”

As the flight touched down in Suriname, it was received with a warm welcome by officials, including Rahul Lildhar – CEO, Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Vishnu Doerga – Chairman, Suriname Guyana Chambers; Dee George – President, Tourism and Hospitality Association Guyana (THAG); Conrad Enill - High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana; Liselle Blankenda - Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to Guyana; Renatha Marshall - Country Manager, Guyana and Suriname, Caribbean Airlines; Minister Oneidge Walrond - Minister of Tourism, Industry & Commerce; Minister Bishop Juan Edghill - Minister of Works; Lt. Col (Ret'd) Egbert Fields - Director General – GCAA and Saheed Sulaman - Deputy Director – GCAA.

Suriname welcomes Caribbean Airlines’ inaugural flight from Guyana with warm celebrations The airline was also welcomed with a water cannon salute, marking the official launch of flights on this route and increasing air access for passengers.

The nonstop flight between Ogle Airport, Guyana and Paramaribo, Suriname, will benefit passengers twice a week on Sundays and Fridays.

This is the first time that flights have been operated on the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport) to Paramaribo, Suriname route and this move signals greater regional connectivity with additional job opportunities and economic opportunities for Guyana.

The air carrier announced these flights back on October 18, 2024, through its official Facebook page and invited everyone to take advantage of the direct flights on this route during the upcoming holiday season in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, locals have also expressed their delight over the new route which was kicked off on November 3 by the regional air carrier Caribbean Airlines with several of them taking to Facebook and calling it ‘good news’.

This is because the locals can now travel between Guyana and Suriname without the hassle of changing flights and taking several hours to travel on this route.

The airline is moving forward with its aim to connect the region better and make it easier for the residents across the Caribbean to travel to sister islands.

