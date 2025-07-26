Trinidad: Valencia man found murdered in car, Locals Raise Safety Concerns

Garvin Patterson, the victim was found murdered in the backseat of his white Nissan Almera motor car in Valencia, along the roadway in Smith lands, Balisier Road, Aripo.

Trinidad and Tobago: Garvin Patterson, a 46-year-old man was found murdered in the backseat of his white Nissan Almera motor car in Valencia on Saturday 26th July, 2025. The body of the deceased was discovered inside his car parked along the roadway in Smith lands, Balisier Road, Aripo.

Patterson was a resident of #9 Aripo Road, Smith Lands, Wallerfield, Arima and the incident notably occurred within the Arima Police district, and officials from the same are currently leading the investigations. According to the police officials, they are considering all possible leads as they work to identify a suspect.

While official details remain limited, residents are pointing out the poor lighting of the road highlighting it is dark and scary in night.

"From the start of the SoE I asked why there wasn't a curfew for most crimes take place at nights and that road is a long and dark road in the night," said Partaph Ken Lallee.

Shyankaran Macmillan another local highlighted the street or the Balisier Road area as 'dumping ground' for criminals.

"This area is a marked area for criminal activities and used as dumping ground for murdered victims," she said.

She further questioned TTPS, if they have installed cameras to monitor the area, "What surveillance systems have the TTPS installed to monitor the area ? Is the TTPS using Google for real time tracking of criminals if not why ?"

