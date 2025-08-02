Tragic Hit and Run at Yo Creek: 2 young males killed and 1 severally injured

Police confirmed the incident, stating that the injured person is being treated in the emergency ward.

Belize, Orange Walk Town: A fatal motorcycle accident took place on Friday night at Yo Creek entrance in which 2 young men were killed and 1 got severely injured after which he was rushed to the National Regional Hospital [NRH].

Police confirmed the incident and further reported that the injured person is receiving treatment in the emergency ward.

Reportedly, the pictures and videos of that fatal accident are going viral on Facebook with locals expressing their concerns over the alleged increase of traffic accidents in the country.

While sharing details about the recent traffic fatality, police said that there were two motorcycles which victims were riding at the time of the collision and it is being suspected to be a hit and run case.

It was further reported by eyewitnesses that a white coloured vehicle was involved in the accident however this has not yet been confirmed by the police officials. As of now, the incident is being investigated by the police officials and they have not yet revealed the details of the victims involved in the accident.

Reportedly, the faces of victims in the viral pictures are also blurred to respect their family’s privacy. Locals are posting comments and praying for the families of the victims, while police are doing their job by gathering the evidence and watching CCTV footage.

