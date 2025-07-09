Trinidad: Renowned Attorney Martin George Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

He was arrested at his law office, Martin George and Company, in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: A renowned Attorney and Tobago Business Chamber President Martin George has been charged with sexual assault.

An arrest was made on Tuesday between 2:40 pm to 5:00 pm and it was led by inspector Denesh Durga. The arrest was made at his office Martin George and Company-attorneys located in Port of Spain in Trinidad.

The police officials have confirmed that the charges led against George comes after months of investigation which were conducted under DCP Suzette Martin, Senior Superintendent Raymond Thom and ASP Ramesh Soodeen.

George who was formally charged has also served the police service commission of Trinidad and Tobago in the past. In response to the news, social media has been flooded with opinions with locals citing their views.

A user named Seon Phillipp said, “It's hard to believe someone with his extensive credentials and history of service could be involved in something like this. We'll have to wait and see how it unfolds.”

Another user named Macxine Charles stated, “With the ordinary man a woman only has to make a report that she's been sexually assaulted, and he's arrested without any investigation. In Mr George case there were months of investigation before his arrest. Is how rules/laws are altered conveniently. Anyways l hope he was not framed and that the truth would be revealed and justice served if he's guilty.”

“It damn good, God don't sleep the embarrassment alone is worth it, am sure a lot of people happy,” said another user on social media.

Asad Abdul Malick wrote on Facebook, “Be careful the easiest charge a MAN can get in this country is RAPE. A man's WIFE CAN BRING HIM UP FOR RAPE. Things go sour with a woman AFTER HAVING CONSENSUAL SEX WITH HER she can go to the closest police station and claimed RAPE.. It's that easy and many men got trapped already.”