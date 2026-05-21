Trinidad Police Investigate Burnt Vehicle and Unidentified Body in Manzanilla

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities are investigating after a completely destroyed vehicle and an unidentified decomposing body were found on Monday, May 18, along a beach access road off Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.

According to police reports, at around 8: 00 a.m., the officers attached to the Manzanilla Police Station received a report of a severely damaged abandoned vehicle at Manzanilla Mayaro Road near Lot 273, responding to which they dispatched quickly.

On arrival at the location, the officers discovered a completely destroyed green Nissan Y11 Wagon bearing registration number PBW 9541 which was parked facing east along a beach access road. The engine, interior and exterior of the vehicle was severely burnt by the fire.

Officers then started searching the nearby area to get more information about the incident, but discovered the decomposing body of an unidentified person instead, a short distance away from the burnt vehicle. The medical officers inspected the body and found no wounds to the head and body. The officers then searched the area more for additional evidence linked to the body or the burnt vehicle but found nothing.

The burnt vehicle then was transported to the Manzanilla Police Station where officers will conduct deeper mechanical and arson testing, while the unidentified body was sent to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The result will determine whether foul play was involved or not.

Crime Scene Investigators have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene. Officers further urged the people with information about the body or about the incident to come forward and assist officers in solving the mysterious discoveries.

Authorities stated that officers are actively investigating both discoveries but not a single information has been gathered yet, which made officers intensify their efforts.