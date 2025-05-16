Robbery ends in fatal shooting in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A robbery got worse and ended fatally after two persons carjacked a White Nissan Tiida at around 12:49 pm at the Long Circular Mall, Port of Spain, Trinidad. As per reports, two suspects were involved in the incident who robbed a 57-year-old woman of her valuables.

The suspects robbed the woman of her handbag and car keys at gunpoint. The incident took place outside the Royal Bank ATM, and as per the information the two robbers fled into different directions with one in the car and the other with the handbag. Immediately after they fled the scene, the victim set off an alarm, and caught the attention of two SWAT security guards.

The officers who were performing an escort duty nearby, responded and immediately started chasing the suspects’ vehicle which got stuck in the slow moving traffic. The guards immediately chased the stolen vehicle and identified themselves to the suspect ordering him to get out of the vehicle, however he pointed his firearm towards the officers, he pointed his firearm at the officers, who responded to by a counter-firing.

The chase continued until the stolen car crashed into an exit gate along the Long Circular Road, near the Mountain Branch. The suspect died at the scene while the other one managed to flee.

Investigative reports revealed that one of the suspects was holding a revolver which he pointed at the woman to scare her, while the other snatched her red handbag and went off running. Several sounds of gunshots were also heard as stated by those who witnessed the situation first hand. The number on the registration plate of the car is said to be “PCU-3105.”

As per reports, a revolver along with 4 rounds of .38 ammunition and 5 spent shells were found near his body, which were handed to the Police by the guards and the SWAT officers' firearms were also seized for analysis.

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Leekemus Murphy of Upper Bournes Road, St James and Picton Road, Laventille, who was known to the police and was only released from prison several weeks ago.

The stolen car was valued at $50,000 TT, and was towed for further processing. Crime scene investigators are performing the investigations while the second suspect’s identity and location remains unknown.