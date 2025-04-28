Top Officer on leave, ranks detained as investigations into Adrianna Younge’s case intensifies

Guyana: The investigation into Adrianna Younge’s murder case has taken a major turn as top officials of the Guyana Police Force has been sent to administrative leave, while many other ranks placed under close arrests. Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall, who is the commander of Regional Division #3, Tuschen has been placed on leave until any outcome is determined out of the probe.

The decision comes after internal reviews by the Guyana Police Force under mounting public pressure demanding answers for Adrianna Younge’s body discovery in suspicious circumstances. Three other police officers from the same division are under close arrest as investigators piece together different events to find out the real truth and provide justice to Adrianna.

Authorities are now also questioning the staff and management of the Double Day hotel where Adrianna’s body was discovered. The public, out of anger, are staging large protests on the streets demanding justice and thorough investigations into the alleged incident.

Notably, Adrianna Younge’s body was discovered floating in the swimming pool of the hotel after police officials pointed out that the girl was kidnapped from the hotel. The dead body showed burn marks over Adrianna’s body as well, to which it has been interpreted as the she was stored in the freezer to which she had freezer burns, however many others stated that the marks are due to bleaching of the skin.

An autopsy of Adrianna Younge’s body is scheduled for today, 28th April 2025 as the family earlier refused to conduct autopsy from government appointed pathologist. Reports of the same will be released today by Dr Glenn A Rudner from the Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. He will be accompanied by Dr Shubkakar Karra Paul of Barbados, who was invited by the Government of Guyana. The Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Delaware, Gary L Collins will also join the team to perform an autopsy on Younge’s body.