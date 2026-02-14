Curaçao records 8% rise in January stayover arrivals

Stayover arrivals to Curaçao rose by 8% in January, led by growth from Europe and North America.

The Curaçao Tourist Board reported that January 2026 recorded a consistent level of stayover arrivals to the island. This demand is supported by the key source markets. The key source markets include The Netherlands, The United States of America, Canada and Europe.

In comparison to January 2025, this year i.e January 2026 has witnessed an increase of 8% in stayover arrivals. This 8% increase, turned out to be 6,098 visitors, in actual numbers. In total, the first month of 2026 was a huge success for Curaçao, as it opened its gate to 79,387 visitors, the report was shared on February 13, 2026

This marks January as the peak season as travellers demand rose by a significant 8%. This consistent performance also reflects the boost to the tourism industry of Curaçao and increase in foreign spending. This increase in number count also adds to Curaçao being a desired destination by the tourists. Curaçao’s unique experiences adds to its advantage as it inspires its travellers worldwide to “Feel it for yourself.”

A total of 211,932 arrivals were witnessed in January 2026. In this, 79,387 were stayover arrivals, 3,720 day-trippers and 128,825 cruise passengers.

The arrivals of visitors are seen from regions such as South America, North America and Europe. A 15% increase in arrivals is seen in the case of South America, for North America the increase was 8% and for Europe the increase is 6% in comparison to 2025.

In actual numbers, Europe remained the main source region with 28,922 stayover visitors. Next in line is North America with 25,651 visitors, followed by South America with 21,053 stayover visitors.

According to the data received from Immigration Card data, visitors stayed an average of 9.4 nights during the month of January. This makes up for a 4% increase in average nights compared to January 2025.

In the list of top three source markets, The Netherlands comes in first position with 24,443 visitors. This is a 6% increase in comparison to January 2025, which accounted for 23,109 visitors.

At second position, comes The United States of America, recording a 2% increase in arrivals. A total of 18,069 visitors came to Curaçao.

The third position is bagged by Canada, with a total of 7,582 visitors arriving. This number makes a 26% increase in January 2026 in comparison to January 2025.