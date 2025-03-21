Maths teacher forced students for GROUP S*X, tortured with threats

A maths teacher from Martinsville Schools, Brittany Fortinberry has been charged after she was found guilty of forcing young boys into group s*x. Brittany has been also accused of sexual exploitation, rape and pushing people into drugs and alcohol.

The maths teacher was notably charged last month for a sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of a matter harmful to minors. She was also charged for making three of her young students perform a crime, including a student, who was 15 at that time.

According to revelations made by one of the students, the math teacher reached out to him, following a misconduct investigation. She then pushed them into wearing horror movie masks, while having s*x with them. She also spent $600 in total over the group of boys for performing in the activity.

Brittany Fortinberry is a married woman and according to the victims, who regularly experienced the assault, stated that she used to put her children to bed before having s*x with the boys. Apart from assaulting her students from school, Brittany also used to assault one of the boys she hired to babysit her children.

Brittany Fortinberry tortured students to have s*x with her

Reports revealed that she also offered $100 to $800 to different boys to get pictures of their genitals. The victims then also made a shocking statement emphasizing that if they ever tried to say no to her, she used to rape them and said, “Just let it happen”.

The student further revealed that Brittany used to torture them stating that she would kill herself if they ever reported her. The teen also claimed that Brittany made him bring his friends to her house, give them drugs and push them into having sex with them.

Victims claim, she shared their pictures

The teenage victims also accused her of filming them without their consent and sending their nude pictures through snapchat and other social media apps. The situation turned even more chaotic and disguise after it was revealed to authorities that Fortinberry was totally aware of her doings and claimed that he would slaughter the teen in front of her if he came forward.

Fortinberry is now held by the authorities and charged under different violations of laws including a bond from $20,000 to $150,000.