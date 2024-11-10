Dominica Labour Party’s Delegate’s Conference kicks off, highlights Caribbean unity

Dominica Labour Party’s highly anticipated Delegates’ Conference has been kicked off at Vieille Case on Sunday. Distinguished guests and speakers have interacted and gathered to discuss the future vision of the country

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica Labour Party’s highly anticipated Delegates’ Conference has been kicked off at Vieille Case on Sunday. Distinguished guests and speakers have interacted and gathered to discuss the future vision of the country.

Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell admired the party and talked about the true leadership of Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. He shed light on the diplomatic ties between the two countries and noted that the Caribbean unity is important for their overall development.

PM Mitchell addressed the conference hosted by Dominica Labour Party and said,” I am here because I am leader of sister party called National Democratic Congress. He noted that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was the political leader who was there providing council support, encouraging us to stay united.

He recalled the period when his party was struggling, DLP’s political leader PM Skerrit helped them resolve their inner conflicts. PM Mitchell also recalled the phase when his party lost all of the 15 seats in parliament due to infighting and other conflicts. He said that the support of the Prime Minister Skerrit made them enhance their mistake.

While asking everyone to celebrate the huge success of the political party, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell outlined, “I hope you appreciate that next year the Dominica Labour Party will be celebrating 75 years of existence and I don’t need to tell you that you need to celebrate that. I hope you recognise that since your formation, since this party is entry into electoral politics you have won 10 times. So you need to appreciate that level of success And your longevity comes from your team. A legacy of commitment to serving the people of Dominica. A legacy of commitment to building the Dominica Labour Party and don't take this for granted.”

Further, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre also talked about the relationship between Dominica and Saint Lucia, noting that the conference is a great way of embracing those ties. He also recalled the policies of the government for the wellbeing of the citizens.

Now, PM Skerrit will also address the gathering and outline the initiatives taken by the government for the wellbeing of the nation.