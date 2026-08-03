Trinidad and Tobago to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Measures Following US Discussions

The government plans to strengthen anti-terrorism laws, expand intelligence-sharing with the United States and CARICOM, improve border security, and disrupt terrorist financing.

Trinidad and Tobago: The government is set to strengthen its counter-terrorism framework after a discussion with the United States. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has agreed to implement additional measures against radical Islamic extremism and will enhance national and regional security.

This cooperation between T&T and the US came as the country was facing increased international scrutiny for its history of ISIS recruitment. Trinidad and Tobago have the highest rate of ISIS foreign fighter recruitment in the Western Hemisphere. This was highlighted in a recent report by the Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute.

The report also stated that approximately 90 citizens including at least 50 children from Trinidad and Tobago are detained in camps in northeast Syria. Because of their detention the country is facing security, legal and humanitarian challenges.

The additional measures that the government has promised to take against Islamic extremism include stronger anti-terrorism legislation and expanded intelligence-sharing with the US and CARICOM partners. And it also includes enhancing border security and travel screening.

The government will also strengthen financial monitoring as an effort to disrupt terrorist financing. A clear plan will also be made to bring home, rehabilitate, or prosecute citizens returning from ISIS.

Programs that are aimed at preventing violent extremism in vulnerable communities will also be expanded to protect citizens.

This issue was recently raised during a confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee for US President Donald Trump’s nominee.

During the hearing, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is a senior member on the committee, said that Trinidad and Tobago is located near Venezuela. She explained that the country is caught in the middle of major regional problems, like illegal migration, gangs, and smuggling networks. To fix these issues, Shaheen further suggested that the US and Trinidad and Tobago should work together much more closely.

She also pointed to US government reports showing that Trinidad and Tobago has sent more people per capita to join ISIS compared to any other country in the Western Hemisphere. She said that local extremist networks have been helping the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago travel to fight in Syria and Iraq for years.

The new plan will focus on sharing better information, helping police work together, and making the entire Caribbean region safer. This will eventually help tackle the threats and challenges.