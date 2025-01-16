2025 Barbados Sailing Week commences to celebrate history of Mount Gay

The sailors from Barbados, St Vincent and Trinidad participated in the event and sailed around Carlisle Bay with 12 knots of winds.

Barbados: The 2025 Barbados Sailing Week has commenced to celebrate the rich connection and history of Mount Gay with regatta events, world-class sailing and other dinghy races. Starting from January 11, 2025, the races and social events invited sailors from across the globe and enjoy the shores through January 22, 2025.

The sailing week was kicked off with “Barbados Junior Dinghy Event” on January 11, 2025, which was attended by two sailors from St Vincent such as Kai Marks- Dasent and Scarlett Hadley. The sailors from Barbados, St Vincent and Trinidad participated in the event and sailed around Carlisle Bay with 12 knots of winds.

On the second day of the race, the sailors gathered at Green Flat and Carlisle Bay and sailed around the shores of Barbados. The schedule for the sailing week is unveiled, showcasing a diverse range of events.

Schedule for 2025 Barbados Sailing Week

On January 18, 2025, the Kitesurfing will be held at Long Beach from 8: 00 am to 4: 00 pm. It will be attended by best kitesurfers who will perform jaw-dropping kits and rides around the clear water of Barbados.

Wing foiling will be held on January 19, 2025, at Welches Beach from 8 am to 4 pm. The Coastal Sailing Offshore race will begin on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at South Coast Boardwalk from 10 am to 4 pm. The second day of the racing will be held on January 19, 2025, at Carlisle Bay from 10: 00 am to 4 pm.

The Mount Gay Rum Round Barbados Race will be held on January 21, 2025, at Man viewpoints around the island from 8 am to 6 pm. Rum to Spice Offshore Race will be held on January 23, 2025, which will begin from Barbados and run through Carriacou at 4 pm.

The social events will be kickstarted on January 17, 2025 with BSW Opening Ceremony and Junior Prize Giving at Barbados Cruising Club. The opening ceremony and prize giving will be held from 5: 30 pm to 6: 30 pm. The live music Jacob Kayson will be held from 6: 30 pm to 8: 30 pm.

From January 18 to 19, 2025, daily prizegiving and entertainment will be held at Barbados Yacht Club. The prizegiving will be held from 6: 00 pm to 7: 00 pm, while JJ Poulter will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Barbados Boardwalk and Sailing Experience will be held on January 18, 2025 at South Coast Boardwalk and Blaikey’s. On January 19, 2025, the Barbados Spectator Waterzone will be held at Carlisle Bay from 9 am to 2 pm. Mount Gay Red Cap Party will be held on January 21, 2025 at Barbados Cruising Club and Barbados Sailing Week Prize Giving 2025 will be held on January 22, 2025 at Barbados Yacht Club.