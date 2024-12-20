LIAT 2020 makes first landing in Trinidad with ERJ-145

With 15 passengers onboard, LIAT 2020 will operate daily flights on the new route and add new Caribbean connections into its fleet.

Trinidad and Tobago: LIAT 2020 landed at the Piarco International Airport for the first time on Thursday. An Embraer ERJ-145 dubbed EN-BUV offered an inaugural service to Trinidad and launched direct operations of the flights for Antigua and Barbuda.

With 15 passengers onboard, LIAT 2020 will operate daily flights on the new route and add new Caribbean connections into its fleet. The service offers 250 additional seats to Trinidad and Tobago by strengthening their airlift sector and a chance to foster the tourism sector.

The seats are expected to bring 1,750 passengers per week onboard LIAT 2020 and create new relations with the government of Antigua and Barbuda. With the operations, LIAT will open access to Port of Spain and provide opportunity to visit several destinations such as Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The airline received a grand welcome with water cannon salute and the voices of the steelpan melody where tourism officials and LIAT passengers interacted with each other.

LIAT 2020 in Trinidad

Tourism Sector in Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell expressed delight in enhancing the connections between the Caribbean regions. He noted that the flight service is expected to provide growth and enhanced connectivity within the region and to the tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago.

As LIAT 2020 has started operation recently in 2024, the connections are expected to be formed through direct flights. The service will be available at the price starting from US$178.60 inclusive of the taxes.

Passengers also explored natural offerings and the local beauty of Trinidad where tourism officials provided bags containing the things. Several local souvenirs and other gifts that resonate with the message and cultural presence of the country.

LIAT 1974 service to Trinidad

LIAT 1974 had also operated between Antigua and Trinidad by collaborating with another regional airline, Caribbean Airlines. With help of ATR 72 aircraft, the service had served as the bridge between the two countries on the demand of the passengers.

However, after the shutting down of LIAT 1974, LIAT 2020 has returned with its direct operations and announced the flights to Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, LIAT 2020 also announced 15% off on the fares of the flights to Trinidad as part of the Christmas festivities. Now, the service will redevelop the relations and connections between the two countries with brand new aircraft.