Beginning of tourism season: Barbuda International Airport welcomes two private jets for the first time

With its sleek design, the jets landed at the airport which can now accommodate high-profile travellers.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two private jets landed at newly opened Burton-Nibbs International Airport in Barbuda, marking the start of the airlift sector in the island nation. Featuring state-of-the-art facilities, the jets boast modern aviation elements and luxurious offerings for the travellers around the world.

With its sleek design, the jets landed at the airport which can now accommodate high-profile travellers. The Gulfstream Aerospace G650ER landed at the airport along with the arrival of another jet.

Opening of new airport

Notably, the International Airport has been opened in Barbuda on October 3, 2024, with the landing of LIAT 2020 aircraft and SVG Islander. The airport featured the construction of a state-of-the-art terminal and an extended runway, aiming to accommodate larger aircraft and enhance the arrival of the passengers.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda inaugurated the airport and said that the airport is constructed to attract tourists and investments, increased trade and the exclusive opportunities for the tourists.

The runway was 6,100 feet long with an intent to accommodate larger aircraft with a seating capacity of 72 passengers. The passengers and jet planes such as Embraer 170 are also expected to land at Barbuda International Airport, aiming to open routes for the flights from North America and Europe.

During the opening, PM Browne also outlined his vision for the development of Barbuda and noted that advancements in the airlift sector will prosper the tourism offerings. He said that the airport will connect the island nation to the global community, fostering collaboration and partnership in industry.

A total of US$10 million has been spent on the construction of the airport where the first flight of SVG Islander received a water cannon salute. For the first arrival, six passengers touched down in Barbuda who were greeted by the performers showcasing the local dance form to the beats of steelpan music being played by the locals.

The name was decided to honour these personalities for their contribution to the enhancement of society. Eric Burton was the first person who served as the parliamentary representative in Barbuda, while Arthur Nibbs was the second person from the parliament.

According to the reports, the airport is expected to open new opportunities for the marine sector and local economy while boosting the hotels and restaurants. It is also reportedly aimed to connect the global market with the marine culture of Antigua and Barbuda, promoting the blue economy. Even, the import and export of the products are also expected to be enhanced through the new airport.