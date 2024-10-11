Grenada to procure advanced drip and micro-sprinkler irrigation system for 90 farmers

The fund is part of the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project which has signed a contract with F&N Farm Supplies and Sourcing Limited.

11th of October 2024

Grenada: The advanced drip and micro-sprinkler irrigation systems will be procured by Grenada to benefit the local farmers under the “Challenge Fund for Agriculture (CFA).” Over 90 farmers are expected to use the system and receive efficient water usage solutions which will make the agriculture sector withstand the impacts of climate change. 

The fund is part of the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project which has signed a contract with F&N Farm Supplies and Sourcing Limited. The system will offer enhanced production to the crops of the farmers with the initiative of conserving water. 

In order to make the system available in Grenada, the Ministry of Agriculture first conducted a presentation of water audits for more than 220 farms for determining the designs. The samples were collected from each Agriculture District and the presentation started in 2023. 

During the project, the farmers were also undergoing assessment and now, the authorities contacted these farmers to ask them about their readiness to receive and utilize the equipment. The system is expected to arrive before the end of 2024 as the first batch of equipment that will benefit the assessed farmers. 

The second batch of farmers are expected to receive their equipment within the first quarter of 2025. The primary goal of the technique is to enhance food and nutrition security by equipping farmers with advanced drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. It will promote the efficient use of the water on the farms, enhancing resilience across farming communities in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. 

The system is designed to assist farmers during extreme climatic conditions including droughts and rising temperatures. The project will also be implemented by the GDB in close collaboration with the GIZ and the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands. 

The system will also work to enhance the significance of agriculture to the economy of Grenada, providing proper resources to farmers. It will benefit the sustainable agenda in the agriculture sector and the supporting the growth of the local products. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Johny Grave emotionally ends his journey as Cricket West Indies CEO
News

Johny Grave emotionally ends his journey as Cricket West Indies CEO

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

Fuel prices decreased in Jamaica Pic source: google
Jamaica

Fuel prices decreased in Jamaica

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

PM Terrance Drew visits US Department of State, meets several diplomatic leaders
News

PM Terrance Drew visits US Department of State, meets several diplomatic...

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

Sunrise Airways launches six-day service to Antigua and Barbuda, Embraer 120 to operate
News

Sunrise Airways launches six-day service to Antigua and Barbuda, Embraer...

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet
Caribbean

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

14-year-old pronounced dead after road accident in Berbice.
Trinidad and Tobago

Valsayn man declared dead after road accident in Barataria

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Premier Mark Brantley calls this place as his source of inspiration

Friday, 11th Oct 2024

Caribbean

Controversy erupts over man throwing jersey of Warriors on ground after C...

Friday, 11th Oct 2024