Trinidad: 47-year-old Tara Lochansingh Missing after heroically saving Granddaughter

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old woman has, identified as Tara Lochansingh went missing after she was swept away along with his grandchild in the strong currents of the Matura River in Trinidad on Friday. Tara who is a resident of Navet Village, Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago safely pushed her granddaughter into the riverbank, from where the young 4-year-old girl was rescued, but she remains missing.

A search operation was launched by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team immediately after report of her missing were made. However, Tara’s whereabouts are still unclear. The team leader for the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Vallence Rambharat also confirmed the same and emphasized that the child was in difficult circumstances. Tara Lochansingh He added that the authorities had to make their way through bamboo to rescue the child. Authorities have been urging locals to share any information available in relation to the incident to aid in the search of the missing woman.

Tara Lochansingh is notably the mother of Digital Creator Brandon Lochansingh, who often holds ‘Society Car Meets’ across different locations in Trinidad and Tobago. Brandon also shared a post on his social media expressing his grief as his mother went missing and wrote, “Mummy I will find u please come back to me.”

