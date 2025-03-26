Trinidad: SWRHA responds to viral video of first-time mom giving birth alone

As shown in the viral video, the mother of the child was left unattended by the doctors, as she was suffering from labour pain.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) of Trinidad and Tobago has released an official statement, in response to the viral video of a first-time mom who gave birth on her own after doctors refused to help. The SWRHA emphasized on the incident and stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway by the authorities, to determine the extent of compliance to the protocols set.

“It is noted that whilst all details are not contained in the video recording, the Authority has therefore initiated an internal investigation into the incident with the view of determining the extent of compliance to established practices and protocols in clinical and compassionate empathetic care, especially rendered to expectant parents experiencing a pre term birth,” the statement read.

The statement further emphasized that the child is now undergoing special treatment and receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital, “The infant, at the time of writing, continues to receive specialist care at the high-risk Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).”

According to the viral video, the mother of the child was left unattended by the doctors, as she was suffering from labour pain. The incident is from San Fernando General Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago, where the woman went for treatment, however, was refused treatment from the doctors.

She then herself gave birth to a premature baby, who was placed in a bag and left on the mother’s chest. The victim, in response called her sister who came and provided assistance to her and her baby. In the video, the baby was weak, due to the consequences of a premature delivery.

The mother was seen helpless lying on the bed, while the sister was shouting at the authorities asking, “Where is the incubator, where is the service we are paying for. Get a doctor now!”

She emphasized that her sister is a first-time mother and she has to suffer this much due to the negligence of the doctors and the staff. The incident has been attracting a lot of attention on social media, with users urging for better healthcare systems in the nation where netizens could get a genuine treatment, rather than suffering.