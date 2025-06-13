Trinidad: 6-Year-Old forced to drink detergent by bullies at Dinsley Government School

The boy's mother revealed that the bullying has been ongoing for some time and often happens in front of schoolteachers.

Trinidad: In a shocking turn of events, 6-year-old young was beaten and forced to drink detergent liquid by his school bullies. The incident reported from Dinsley Government Primary School has raised serious concerns regarding children safety in schools across Trinidad after the Ministry of Education announced strict action against those who indulge in such violent altercations.

As per the details shared by the mother of the young schoolboy, the bullying has been happening for a while now and even occurs in front of the schoolteachers. The mother also said that her child was immediately rushed to the hospital nearby for a medical treatment after the incident. She also confirmed that the child is currently in a stable condition and recovering well.

Notably, this is not the single incident reported from the school, many parents are speaking out on social media stating that their children have also been facing relentless bullying at the Dinsley Government Primary School. Parents have claimed that the bullying has been happening in plain sight, right in front of the teachers and school authorities, yet no meaningful action has been taken against them.

Dinsley Trincity Government school releases statement

In response to the alleged incident the Dinsley Government school has released a statement on their social media emphasizing that they are aware of the recent incident at the school, which has raised serious concerns about the alleged bullying.

While we do not have all the facts. We want to assure you that, as fellow parents and committed members of this school community, we are actively seeking to better understand the situation and how we can assist in a constructive and responsible manner,” the school noted in the statement.

They further added that the well-being of their students is a priority, and they will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to promote a culture of empathy, accountability and support.

Recently, the Ministry of Education released a statement in response to a incident at the Holy Faith Convent school in Couva. The Ministry in the statement condemned the violent act within the school in which a girl is seen getting brutally beated by her classmates.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the Ministry noted in the statement. They further added that schools should remain safe, respectful places for students and any breach will be addressed with seriousness.