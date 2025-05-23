Guyana: Pregnant woman injured in crash, baby delivered by emergency C-section

A motorcyclist allegedly collided with a car in Little Diamond, causing significant damage to the vehicle and injuring the pregnant driver.

Guyana: A pregnant woman was immediately rushed to emergency C-section after she suffered intense injuries in an accident at the Little Diamond, EBD Public Road on Thursday. The intense accident left the woman with broken ribs, however she is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to reports, the woman was driving through Little Diamond, when a motorcyclist allegedly collided with the car causing intense damage to the victims' vehicle. She was 8 months pregnant and was about to deliver her baby next month. The police officials immediately reached at the accident site, where they immediately detained the suspect, and rushed the woman to the hospital.

Unlicensed rider leaves pregnant woman critical

Investigations revealed that the suspect was an unlicensed motorcyclist, and his vehicle was also reportedly unregistered. However, the doctors at the hospital revealed that the woman had several injuries, including broken ribs and a shoulder. They also stated that the woman was in serious condition to which they had to perform an emergency C-section and deliver the baby.

A close relative of the family has now confirmed that the woman is currently in a stable condition, however the baby is having some breathing difficulties. He also praised the police officials for their swift action that helped save the lives of both the baby and the mother.

In response to this alleged incident, locals have been expressing their wishes to the woman and her baby for a speedy recovery.

A user named Rameswar Persuad stated, “Prayers for mother and baby. The Guyana Government should enact a law of severe penalties for unlicensed drivers and unlicensed motorcyclists. The penalties must include long term imprisonment.”

Another user on Facebook while extending his wishes wrote, “God please give the mother strength, heal her a take way the pain in Jesus' name. I also rebuke the breathing problem form the baby.”