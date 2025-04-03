Trinidad: Officer assaults son, threatens to kill for not bathing and staying up late

A police officer allegedly assaulted his son and threatened him with a firearm for not bathing and staying up late.

Trinidad and Tobago: A police officer is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted his young son and threatened him for his life with a firearm for not bathing and staying up late. The child who is a class five student reported the incident by sharing the pictures of injuries he sustained in a WhatsApp group and other school children.

Reportedly, the officer physically assaulted his kid and also placed a firearm in the boy’s mouth, while threatening to kill him for not bathing because he stayed up late and didn’t bathe.

The boy out of the trauma he experienced shared the photographs of the alleged beating from his dad in a WhatsApp group, which immediately got viral on the internet. He also shared the photographs to his fellow school children.

The incident was then handed over to the school authorities, as one of the concerned parents forwarded the child’s messages to the primary school’s PTA president. Upon acknowledging the whole incident, the president contacted the child’s mother who was living separately from her husband, and the victim’s father.

She immediately reported to the suspect’s house, from where she picked the victim and transferred him to the nearby medical facility for treatment, before filing a formal police report.

The alleged suspect or the officer has been charged with multiple accusations including cruelty to a child, common assault, assault by beating and issuing threats. The authorities are currently investigating the incident and have assured the public of a serious and thorough investigation. The authorities have also stated that the child protection services are also engaging with the young pupil to ensure the boy’s safety and wellbeing.

Netizens have been lashing out at the officer on social media in response to the incident highlighting that the officer should face serious charges.

A user named Jossell Matamoro wrote, “My God just imagine he is doing his own child that imagine what he does others.”

Afyia Lloyd wrote, “Do these officers get therapy? They need counselling. I hope he gets the help he needs.”