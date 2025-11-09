Bahamasair to suspend direct flights from Nassau to Montego Bay due to Hurricane Melissa

Bahamasair announced it will suspend direct flights from Nassau to Montego Bay due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Bahamas: Bahamasair is all set to shut down its direct service of flights from Nassau to Montego Bay on November 9, 2025 due to the challenges caused by Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. The airline will operate its last scheduled flight for the route on Sunday.

Notably, Hurricane Melissa has battered Jamaica with a wind speed of 185 mph, destroying houses, hospitals, schools and road networks on a major scale. The airline issued the notice and made the announcement on Friday as they are now preparing for their last scheduled flight for the route.

Bahamasair added that the flights on the route are being challenged by Hurricane Melissa as they are finding it difficult to operate smoothly on the route. In the notice, the airline added that they will continue to stand with their trade and travel partners, stakeholders and the resilience of the people of Jamaica.

The airline also indicated that they would restore their service to Montego Bay after they get assurance to operate the flights on the route in an efficient manner. In the notice, other information and updates have also been provided regarding the fees and other travel expenses on the route.

Penalties will be waived for passengers holding tickets for travel after tomorrow’s flight. The airline also encouraged the passengers to contact the reservation team of the airline for any additional support they needed.

In addition to that, passengers can alternatively visit any Bahamasair city ticket office or they can use email to contact the customer relations department.

Earlier, Jamaica was hit by Hurricane Melissa and Bahamasair has made several adjustments to the service of the flights. Several flights from San Salvador to Long Island, Georgetown to Exuma, Crooked Island to Acklins, and Georgetown to Exuma have been adjusted.

They have also addressed the rumours and other flight delays to Jamaica in October and stated that they have announced several relief flights on the route.