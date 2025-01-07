High-pressure system likely to develop breezy conditions in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: A high-pressure system has been developing breezy conditions over Dominica with most of the cloud patches moving westward. The cloudiness and scattered showers are likely to bring different cloudy patterns across the country.

As per the met department, advisories have also been issued for the surfers and small crafters amid the weather instabilities. The sea-bothers and small craft operators are asked to remain cautious about the conditions as the inclement patterns could impact the surfaces of Dominica.

The low-lying areas have also been facing the threat of heavy rainfall and harsh flooding conditions due to the breezy atmosphere and other cloud patches. The patches are currently moving westward and are likely to impact the island nation in the period of the next 24 hours.

The strong waves and the coastal waters are also considered rough for flood prone areas as the scattered showers will bring partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across Dominica. The fair and breezy weather patterns will impact the normal conditions of the country, and the sea breathers are asked to stay alert.

Extreme caution is also advised for the citizens as the met department noted that the strong waves and rip currents along coastal waters could impact the entire area in the surrounding. As per the met department, cloudiness and low-level moisture in the weather can impact the parts of the island with shallow cloud patches and showers.

In the morning, the sea breathers are asked to stay on alert and caution due to above normal seas. The strong breaking waves are also expected to bring the rip currents across the shores of Dominica.

A gradual reduction in wave heights is also expected to impact the country by Wednesday afternoon with mainly shallow cloud patches. It is likely to enhance the breezy conditions at night from 6 pm to 6 am on Wednesday morning. The safe and cautious approach is suggested by the met department.