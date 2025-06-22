St Kitts and Nevis: Search intensifies for Janelika Romney; EC$7,000 Reward Offered

St Kitts and Nevis: The Royal St Christopher and Nevis police force is now offering EC$7000 for sharing credible information that leads them to Janelika’s location and confirms her whereabouts. This was said yesterday through a release after days of efforts to find the young girl.

“RSCNPF is now offering a monetary reward of EC $7,000 for credible information that leads to Janelika’s location or helps confirm her current whereabouts. We are appealing to anyone with knowledge of her location or movements since June 16th to come forward. Your information can make the difference,” said the police force in the release.

Janelika Romney, a 15-years-old kid was last seen on 16th June wearing her Verchilds High School Uniform. Romney has a brown-skinned complexion, and is a resident of New Guinea, St Kitts. She is 5ft with slim build body, with brown eyes and black coloured hair with locs.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force has urged all the residents to help them in locating the kid as they continue their investigation. As per the information, an Anguillan man has said that he was the last one to see and talk to Romney. Naz, the man said that he flew from Anguilla specially to meet Janelika and talked to her on Friday to speak to him face to face.

The man publicly said, “I was the last person she was texting while she was in a vehicle. I called her and during one of those calls, I heard a rumbling noise and then the call just ended. After that there was no reply, no response from her side.”

The man has been cooperating with the police officials with the investigation and has also shared all the details with them including the call logs and recordings. While Naz made these claims, residents are calling that he may be involved in Romney’s disappearance, but Naz has refused such claims, confirming that he came just to meet her.

“No stone will be left unturned” says PM Drew

Since her disappearance, St Kitts and Nevis has altogether come forward with unity to find the whereabouts of the young kid. Several regional leaders including the Prime Minister has been involved in the research for Janelika as they heartfelt public statement urging everyone to assist the police in investigations.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has affirmed that search for Janelika Romney will be carried out thoroughly emphasizing that he has been in constant communication with the commissioner regarding the young kids whereabouts.

He said this in a Facebook post where he also emphasized that ‘No Stone will be left unturned in finding her whereabouts.’