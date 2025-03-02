Pilots Association and Caribbean Airlines at loggerheads over salary dispute

Caribbean: The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association and Caribbean Airlines are at loggerheads with each other over the delayed wage hike. The association criticized the airline for its failure to pay salary increases that were approved by the Ministry of Finance; however, the airline outlined the periods when they provided the wages with a hike.

Now, both associations are looking for the middle path, as Union members added that the promise was made for a hike of 4% in the salaries, which has not been delivered. However, Caribbean Airlines noted that in December 2024, they conducted negotiations over the agreement where two parties agreed for a 4% hike in addition to that 14.5% average cumulative increase that pilots have received during the period 2015 to 2020.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must intervene: CAL Pilots

On the other hand, members of the union expressed frustration and said that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must intervene as pilots are facing a situation that is not acceptable. From the Pilots Association, Timothy Bailey noted that the company has failed to meet with the union, due to which they are left with no choice but to present this matter to the Minister of Labour for conciliation.

He also outlined that Caribbean Airlines failed to fully engage in discussion earlier this week, due to which they want PM Rowley to resolve this matter. As per the association, the Finance Ministry of Trinidad and Tobago approved a four percent salary hike for pilots for the period 2015 to 2020. It was followed by another hike of 4% for the period 2020-2023, and the agreement was signed on December 11, 2024, by both parties.

Delay in the matter has frustrated pilot association

Bailey noted that Caribbean Airlines failed to implement the full payments till now, which is why the workers also conducted the protest in October 2024 to make them fulfill their demands.

He added that the prolonged matter has been spanning nearly a decade, which has been frustrating the pilot association.

Caribbean Airlines added that they paid the amount as they are committed to serving the association; however, the association didn’t seem to agree to that.