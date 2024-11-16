459 cruise calls expected to dock in Saint Lucia for 2024/2025 cruise season

According to the reports, the number is expected to surpass the current passenger record of 789,176 cruise visitors, which was set in 2019.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A total of 823,132 passengers are predicted to arrive in Saint Lucia through the cruise calls in 2024/2025 season. In the expected 459 calls, the travellers from across the globe will visit the country and the surge is reportedly being marked by the historic and first-ever victory of Julien Alfred in Olympics 2024.

According to the reports, the number is expected to surpass the current passenger record of 789,176 cruise visitors, which was set in 2019. The passengers arrived through 443 cruise calls in Saint Lucia, providing more options to the tourism industry.

Lancelot Arnold, General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port predicted the successful cruise tourism for Saint Lucia and noted that the management has been experiencing great enthusiasm at Pointe Seraphine berth during the docking of the vessels.

Cruise Season 2024/2025 kickstarted in Saint Lucia

The cruise season 2024/2025 kickstarted with the official welcome ceremony at Port Castries on October 10, 2024. Two cruise ships have opened the season in the country as the traditional ceremony was hosted by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Celebrity Summit was the first cruise ship docked at Port Castries with 4,485 passengers who explored the hotspot destinations of Saint Lucia. They experienced local offerings and brought the local products while providing earnings to the local community and benefit the tourism sector.

The second cruise of the day was Rhapsody of the Seas which brought 1,756 passengers to the island. The guests were welcomed with the entertainment and the music of the steel pan, showcasing the local culture and heritage of Saint Lucia.

Minister of Tourism- Dr Ernest Hilaire also stated that the victory of Julien Alfred at the Olympics will welcome thousands of passengers in this season. It has boosted the position of Saint Lucia at the global stage and will make the tourists visit the country from where the athlete belongs to.

According to the reports, the 2024 data will feature the 34% hike in passengers and 74% surge in the cruise calls from 2023. It is also considered great growth in the cruise tourism, presenting Saint Lucia as an ideal destination of the tourism sector.

Earlier on November 14, 2024. MS Nautica made an inaugural call to Port Castries with the arrival of six hundred passengers. The cruise vessel was welcomed by the tourism authority through a commemorative ceremony where a plaque was also exchanged between the authorities.

The plaque also marked the token of appreciation from the government of Saint Lucia which recognized the maiden arrival of the vessel and opening of a new collaboration.

The country also welcomed the inaugural call of the Ruby Express at Port Castries on October 15, 2024, as the vessel was the newest member of the FRS-Express Des Iles fleet. It has the capacity to carry over 428 passengers with the additional space for carrying 50 cars and up to four buses.

Previous Cruise Season in Saint Lucia

In 2023, the cruise season of Saint Lucia welcomed a total of 614,980 passengers with the arrival of the 264 cruise calls. The season experienced several inaugural calls of the vessels and enhanced the tourism sector, but the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted cruise tourism.

In this season, Saint Lucia also welcomed P&O Cruises’ newest vessel- Arvia on her maiden call on January 18, 2023. A comprehensive plan and events were planned by the tourism authority including the welcome of the guests with the sounds of steel pan music, meet and greet, cultural festival and sip and paint event.

In 2022, the cruise season of Saint Lucia experienced 81% recovery or rebound in terms of tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of four inaugural calls were docked in Saint Lucia including Evrima, Celebrity Edge, Rhapsody of the Seas and Seabourn Ovation.

In 2021, the country welcomed over 500 visitors onboard cruise ships within days of the return of the cruise season 2021/2022. The Viking Orion also made an inaugural call at Port Castries with the arrival of 930 passengers. The ship consists of 465 cabins including Owner Suite, Explorer Suite, Penthouse Junior Suite, Penthouse Veranda, Deluxe Veranda and a Veranda Stateroom.

The country also experienced 25,252 stay-over arrivals during the cruise season 2021 which has surpassed the projection of 48% which was set for that period.