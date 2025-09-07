Three Grenadian soca songs featured on Spotify’s Local Pulse NYC

Grenada: Three soca songs from Grenada have been featured on “Spotify’s Local Pulse” in New York City Chat. Covering the week of August 29 to September 4, 2025, the chart placed Grenadina Soca at the heart of New York’s Caribbean Day Parade celebrations.

It marked up nearly 40% of all Soca songs that have been listed over the years. The year has also turned out to be a breakthrough year for Grenada’s Soca on digital platforms. The song has also shed light on the undeniable power of “Jab Jab” during the weekend of Labour Day.

Leading the charge was “Jab Decisions” as the song was produced by Kay Frass which went further still and became the first Grenadian Soca track to reach Toronto Local Pulse Top 10. It has also stayed on the chart for more than five weeks.

The hook lyrics of the songs are included “Spicemas could neva be a bad decision” which will be captured to enhance the experience of the tourists. The festivalgoers had already carried back with them which is the afterglow of Grenada’s summer carnival.

The music is composed by V’ghn & Terra D Governor, produced by Kay Frass, debuting at #42. The 2025 Grenada Soca Monarch-winning track, “Payroll” by Muddy (produced by Xpert Productions), followed at #58, while “Grease It” by Dred Lion & Socallective rounded out the trio at #59. Each marks the first-ever Spotify NYC Local Pulse appearance for these artists and producers.

Together, the three tracks have racked up more than 650,000 Spotify streams in just over three months. As per the reports, Jab Decision has gathered the likes of around 322k which is the highest on Spotify. The second position is given to Payroll with likes of 255K and the third position is secured by Grease It with lives of 83K.

Earlier in August, both Jab Decisions and Payroll also debuted on Spotify’s Local Pulse, Toronto, setting yet another milestone for Grenada’s growing Soca footprint.