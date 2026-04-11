Taiwan Navy makes historic visit to St. Kitts and Nevis after 23 years

The Taiwan Navy arrived on April 9, 2026, marking its first visit to St. Kitts and Nevis in over two decades.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Taiwan Navy arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time in 23 years on Thursday, 9th April, 2026. This historic visit took place at the Port Zante, Pier 2 with the Navy arriving at around 6:30 in the morning.

The visit is led by Pan-Shi (AOE-532), Yueh-Fei (PFG-1106) and Di-Hua (PFG-1206) of the Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron. These ships brought maritime expertise and cultural exchange to St. Kitts and Nevis.

A welcome ceremony was held for the Taiwan Navy by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. This ceremony brought together the government leaders and dignitaries of both the nations in a strong show of friendship and partnership.

On Friday, 10th April, 2026, an Open Ship Experience day was arranged by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis. This experience was special because it allowed the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to step into the ship and experience something new.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew welcomed the Taiwan Navy to St. Kitts and Nevis during their historic visit on April 9, 2026. In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. Drew expressed how honoured he was to host the Taiwan Navy for the first time in 23 years. He described the visit as a sign of the strong friendship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, built on years of trust and mutual respect. He also shared his happiness that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis were able to board the ships, meet the crew, and experience the visit firsthand.

The citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis were allowed to step aboard the ship, meet the crew members and explore naval training and technology used by Taiwan. This experience also offered the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to engage with Taiwan's naval cadets and celebrate the enduring friendship between the two nations. The boarding started at 10:30 am and went till 3:00 pm.

After the ship tour some special performances were also arranged in front of Ram’s Supermarket on Bay Road. The performances began with St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). It was followed by a dynamic showcase by the Taiwan Navy, including drum, honor guard display and martial arts performances. Due to this program, a temporary road closure was in effect near the area. The time allotted for these performances was from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

This historic visit by the Taiwan Navy highlighted the growing bond between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. It is a bond which is built on mutual respect, shared values and over four decades of cooperation. The arrival of the naval ship shows unity, diplomacy and continued partnership across great distances.