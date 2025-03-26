Grenada: Brenda Mitchell receives shade house for seedling production after hurricane loss

The shade house was handed over by the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands of Grenada, aiming to restore livelihoods and works after the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: Brenda Mitchell from La Taste in St Patrick, a small business owner received a newly constructed shade house after losing her plant nursery due to the Hurricane Beryl. She lost her survival resource to the natural calamity as her earnings were dependent on the production of seedlings in her nursery.

The shade house was handed over by the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands of Grenada, aiming to restore livelihoods and works after the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The house was given with a collaborative effort between the officers from the Northern Extension Office and the Chinese Agricultural Mission. The donation was made on Monday through a brief ceremony where representatives were present.

The shade house measured 6.5m x 20m, aiming to allow Mitchell to continue her small business of producing seedling and enhance food security in Grenada. It is considered a supportive initiative to assist those who lost their livelihoods in the Hurricane. It has provided a great opportunity for Mitchell to start her life with fresh perspectives and new agricultural collaborations.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl affected Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique and St Vincent and the Grenadines and caused a massive destruction last year in June 2024. Due to the destruction, lives were lost, and people also lost their homes, businesses and means of livelihoods, disrupting the lives and economic growth of the small island nations.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell spoke about the destruction and said that the government is working to rebuild Grenada. The main aim of the rebuilding process is to enhance their efforts in providing assistance to people who lost everything in the natural calamity.

In addition to that, the process will also include the enhancement of the sustainability process and resilience efforts that will be taken place to mitigate the impact of the natural calamities. The donation is one of the initiatives to enhance mitigation efforts against climate change and enhance their lifestyles.