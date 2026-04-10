St Kitts and Nevis: New upgrades underway at RLB International Airport to improve operations

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority said a new Voice Communication Control system is now operational at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport control tower, while installation of a baggage carousel is ongoing.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Infrastructure upgrades are underway at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St. Kitts and Nevis. A new baggage carousel along with a Voice Communication Control System (VCCS) are undertaken at the airport as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and passenger processing.

The new Voice Communication Control has been installed and is now operational at the Control Tower of the RLB International Airport. On the other hand, the installation of a new baggage carousel is underway at the airport, as per St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.

The VCCS was installed by Aeronav Technician Andre Dion and it is considered an upgraded communication functionality. It is designed to support clearer and more efficient coordination between air traffic control and aircraft movements.

Airport Manager Don Grant explained the installation and added that this is necessary for both the Air Traffic Control Department and SCASPA as a whole. He said that it will enhance the authority’s commitment to maintaining high operational standards and supporting the safe management of airspace.

Maintenance Manager Nigel Webbe called it a smarter system as it will enhance the reliability and performance of tower operations. It will be helpful in modernizing infrastructure and strengthen operational efficiency across its aviation facilities.

Talking about the installation of the baggage, Manager Webbe added that the previous carousel had been in service for over 25 years and was increasingly prone to breakdowns. The new system is designed to be more resilient, reliable and easier to maintain, supporting more efficient operations within the terminal.

The installation is being carried out by SCASPA staff who have been working extended hours for more than three weeks to advance the project. The system will be helpful in improving infrastructure and service delivery.

Upon completion, the new carousel is also expected to improve passenger flow and enhance the reliability of baggage handling at the airport.