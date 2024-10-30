Minister Melissa Skerrit shares heartwarming photos of young girl in Dominica's traditional attire

The Minister shared the photographs of the little girl and described her as ‘Cute’ and absolutely gorgeous.

The Minister shared the photographs of the little girl and described her as ‘Cute’ and absolutely gorgeous. She then expressed her excitement, stating that she couldn’t wait for everyone to wear the beautiful cultural dress during the event.

The girl was seen wearing a light blue dress complemented by a beautiful magenta combination. She also modeled breathtaking accessories and an exciting headpiece.

Notably, the girl was dressed up in a beautiful traditional outfit of Dominica, the Wob. Not just that, the Minister of Housing has also praised the efforts and outfits of young ladies over the Creole Friday.

She herself wore a beautiful red dress recently on the creole Friday on 18th October. She paired the short dress with beautiful red pumps and a woven hat. She complemented her outfit with a beautiful woven straw purse adorned with a bow.

The Creole Friday in Dominica is one of the island’s cultural heritages that takes place on the last Friday of October. It also marks the day the World Creole Music Festival begins. The occasion’s highlight is the celebration of Dominica’s culture.

All the women across the island dress up in beautiful traditional outfits along with the men and they all dance together and cheer on the island for the celebration.

The dress of the cute little child has been also praised by the citizens for its uniqueness and the way the girl looked cute.

One of the users Lyrona Fevrier Drigo wrote on Facebook, “This is the best-dressed Dominican hands down! Simply gorgeous.”

Another user named Cynthia Andre said, “The most adorable little madame wob I've ever seen.”

