Jamaica: The house of popular Dancehall entertainer Sheldon Lawrence better known with his stage name as Aidonia was raided this morning as part of a broad police operation across the St Andrew North Division.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that nothing illegal was found at the home of the entertainer. However, a local news outlet named CVM news has confirmed that two members of Aidonia’s close circle who were present at the residence were taken into custody for questioning.

According to the police officials the coordinated operation is part of the broader initiative by the Jamaican police force aimed at targeting individuals who are suspected to be involved in criminal activities. Several other men have also been detained and transported to the constant spring police station as investigations continue.

While Aidonia has not been found guilty in any of the wrongdoings, the police officials have confirmed that their operations will intensify in the coming days as part of the ongoing crime fighting measures.