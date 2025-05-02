St Vincent: Women’s T20 Blaze to feature 15 matches, schedule announced

Windies Cricket has announced the schedule for the Women's T20 Blaze, underscoring its importance for women's cricket, with three matches already played between regional teams.

West Indies: The first round of Women’s T20 Blaze will be kickstarted at Arnos Vale in St Vincent from May 1 to 9, 2025. A total of 15 matches will be held at the stadium, showcasing the cricketing skills of the Caribbean women.

The first match was held between Guyana and Leeward Islands on May 1, 2025 at 10: 00 am. The second match was held between Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago at 2: 30 pm and the last match was held between Windward Islands and Jamaica at 7: 00 pm.

On May 3, 2025, the first match will be held between Windward Islands and Guyana at 10: 00 am. The second match will be held between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at 2: 30 pm and the last match will be held between Barbados and Leeward Islands at 7: 00 pm.

On May 5, 2025, the schedule will feature the matches between Jamaica and Leeward Islands at 10: 00 am, the second one will be held between Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago at 2: 30 pm and the third one will be held between Barbados and Guyana at 7: 00 pm.

On May 7, 2025, Jamaica and Barbados will come for the showdown at 10: 00 am, while the second match for the schedule will be held between Windward Islands and Leeward Islands at 2: 330 pm. The third match will be held between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana at 7: 00 pm.

On May 9, 2025, Trinidad and Tobago and Leward Islands will face each other for the last day matches at 10: 00 am. The second match of the day will be held between Jamaica and Guyana at 2: 30 pm and the third match will be held between Windward Islands and Barbados at 7: 00 pm.