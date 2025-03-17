“Not just one person”: Antiguans believe others are also involved in Chantel Crump’s killing

Antiguans demand death penalty for Mejia and further investigation into others involved in the crime.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-17 12:23:18

Chantel Crump’s culprit

Antigua: 20-years-old Angela Mejia has been charged with the murder of the 9-year-old missing girl of Antigua, Chantel Crump. According to authorities, Mejia was the one who led them to Crump’s dead body in bushy areas of Weatherill's on early Saturday, which sent shockwaves across the region.  

While a final sentence has to be announced for Mejia, Antiguans are actively demanding that she should be hanged to death, and more investigations should be conducted to find out others involved in the crime. Locals are emphasizing on the notion that the killing of Chantel Crump is a gang associated crime, and Angela Mejia could not be the sole victim.  

A user named Gertude Thomas wrote, “not stupid she is not working alone the real mastermind is still out there who is gonna replace her this young lady was brainwashed and used as tool to carry out the mastermind instructions it's not over yet until it's over we should be very vigilant as I speak children is now a big target for some unusual reason and its not business as usual.” 

Another user expressed a similar notion, “This sort of activity is that of a transnational criminal organization. There is no way these individuals have that much access that quick, else they'd be richer and smarter. This was sloppy work and that's why she has to take the rap. There's a lot more behind this story for sure.”  

Protests intensifies on streets of Antigua  

Apart from a revolt online, Antiguans also came out on roads protesting for justice for the kid. The protestors gathered outside the police headquarters with outrageous chants of “We don’t want life in prison. We want death penalty.” 

Notably, Chantel was a student at Five Islands Primary School and was allegedly abducted by Mejia during her way home on Wednesday. The last time she was seen alive, was waving to her friends while departing from the school.  

