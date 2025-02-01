Over 6,000 passengers arrive in Antigua aboard Iona

Antigua and Barbuda: Around 6,000 passengers disembarked in St John’s Harbour during the first-ever visit of Iona, a vessel of the P&O fleet to Antigua and Barbuda on Friday. History was created as the cruise ship is one of the largest ships in the cruise line and offered service to the country.

Antigua and Barbuda's cruise season 2024/2025 received a significant boost with the inaugural call of the vessel. Thousands of passengers arrived at Heritage Quay and explored the natural offerings of the country by interacting with local residents and citizens.

Benefits for locals

The maiden visit of the cruise ship Iona has created new job and income opportunities for the local and small business owners. The shop owners, hoteliers and other street vendors have benefited from the arrival of the thousands of passengers in one day. The vendors and small business display their natural offerings, enhancing their income opportunities in Antigua and Barbuda.

The arrival of the cruise ship also boosts the revenue opportunities for the locals and tourism sector, accelerating the economic conditions of the small island state. Cruise tourism also bolsters income opportunities for local tour guides and taxi drivers who are working at Heritage Quay and getting benefited from numerous business options.

Warm Welcome Ceremony

The cruise ship and crew members of the vessel have received warm welcome with greetings and reception as tourism officials of Antigua and Barbuda shed light on their partnership with Iona, a new cruise vessel for the sector.

The traditional plaque was exchanged between tourism officials and crew members of the cruise vessels, enhancing the vibrancy of the island nation. The welcome ceremony featured the showcase of the traditional music and dance performances of the local artistes who displayed the vibrancy of cultural richness of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Heritage Quay has been buzzed with cruising activities such as exploring cities and other shopping activities.