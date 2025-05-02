Cayman Islands: Andre Ebanks to be sworn in as Premier after forming majority coalition

Governor Jane Owen confirmed that Andre Ebanks secured the support of 11 elected members, enough to form a majority in the 19-member Cayman Islands Parliament.

Cayman Islands: Following an inconclusive outcome of 30th April General Elections, Andre Ebanks is all set to be sworn in as the new Premier of Cayman Islands. The announcement comes after the leader formed a new The Cayman Community Party (TTCP) Coalition and secured a parliamentary majority after a meeting held between the two parties.

The announcement was made public by her excellency, the Governor, Jane Owen who confirmed that Ebanks, has presented a formal letter with the backing of 11 elected members of the parliament, which is the majority required to form a government in the total 19-member legislature. The meeting which was held at the Government house was also attended by Gary Rutty, who is the newly elected MP for the George Town South constituency.

As per the reports, Rutty will now hold the position of Deputy Premier after the swearing in ceremony.

The Coalition includes independent members including Rolston Anglin, Jay Ebanks, and Isaac Rankine. The elections on 30th April notably led to no single party securing an outright majority. The People’s Progressive movement party led by Joey Hew won 7 seats. The newly formed parties including the Cayman Islands National Party and the Caymanian Party fetched four seats each. Three independent candidates also won seats in Parliament, with whom the Caymanian party made a coalition and won.

Governor Owen while sharing the information on his social media expressed her gratitude towards working in collaboration with the new government as she wrote, “I look forward to working in collaboration with the new Government. As Governor I will strive, along with the Deputy Governor and the whole public service, to support them in delivering their priorities and policies over the coming term.”

Ebanks thanks supporters for his win

The leader of the Caymanian party and the new Premier of Cayman Islands, Ebanks also expressed delight for the immense support he received and noted, “Your Support means the world to me. I am truly grateful for every vote, every voice, and all the incredible support.”

As the new government prepares to take up the office, locals eye on all the elected candidates to hold their positions and start working for the people of Cayman Islands.