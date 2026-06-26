St. Kitts Music Festival Builds Momentum as Visitors Arrive Ahead of Opening Night

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport has reported a surge in arrivals ahead of the St. Kitts Music Festival, with visitors and performers reaching the island before the three-day event begins.

St. Kitts: The build-up to the St. Kitts Music Festival is high as the Robert L. Bradshaw Airport welcomed loads of visitors with a VIP guest Chris Gayle on the list before the opening day. The official schedule of celebration lies between June 25-27 with major events planned at the Warner Park, Victoria Road in the heart of Basseterre city.

The RLB Airport, which is the main airport of St. Kitts and Nevis, located in the capital city of Basseterre, shared the news officially," The momentum continues at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport as we welcome increased passenger arrivals ahead of the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival.”

They further shared, “Among the notable arrivals was legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s festivities,” while sharing the images of the veteran cricketer leaving the airport in a car.

This is a part of the long story of increased momentum ahead of the official festival week when the vibes transform the entire island into a high-octane celebration long before the main stage spotlights even turn on. There is no downtime on the island as the anticipatory preparation and "pre-function" hustle-bustle take over in waves of rhythm, color, and community.

The Tuesday and Wednesday of the festival week saw the island’s entry points - Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and the superyacht marina at Christophe Harbour buzzing throughout. Travelers were immediately greeted by the sounds of live steelpan music, costumed dancers, and complimentary pours of local rum.

The airport authority shared, “Over the past several days, travelers from across the region and around the world have been arriving in St. Kitts to experience the music, culture, and energy that make this festival a must-attend event on the Caribbean calendar.” on its official Facebook page.

They received the guests while sharing, “We extend a warm Kittitian welcome to all visitors and wish everyone an unforgettable festival experience filled with great music, vibrant culture, and lasting memories.”

A curated calendar of pre and post-festival cultural fringe events are designed to get locals and early-arriving tourists into the festival events. These include Foot Loose Street Party, Tequila Thursdays, Fro Fest, Poker Run and Road Rally before the event.

Post-fest events range from White Sands, Crates and White Sails. Binge Arrival at Happy Nest on 23rd and Pre-Music Festival Cruise Party at Port Zante on 24th are planned just before the event to set the tone. Other events like Jerk & Lime and Bacchanal Pop Up Brunch will keep rolling in between the festival’s days and nights to keep the spirits high.

On Thursday morning, a press conference was officially held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, featuring the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, T’Vanna Wharton and artists like Machel Montano, Voice, V’ghn, Edwin Yearwood and Rucas H.E. who are performing at the festival.

T’Vanna Wharton expressed that the festival is designed to show the world that local infrastructure and talent can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the absolute best in the music industry while sharing that the festival is a major economic driver to boost international traveler arrivals during the traditionally slower summer "shoulder" season.

She added that a surprise musical tribute on Opening Night for the late Elston "King Ellie Matt" Nero will take place : "Ellie Matt’s music continues to resonate with generations from both home and abroad. We believe it is only fitting that we pause to celebrate his extraordinary contribution to our musical and cultural development."