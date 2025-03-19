Minister Geoffrey Hanley visits five primary schools to engage with students

St Kitts and Nevis: Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley visited five primary schools in his constituency on Tuesday and interacted with students. He also announced the “Kids Can Cook” Display which is scheduled to be held in April where young chefs will be invited to showcase their creativity and culinary skills.

Minister Hanley expressed delight and added that they had a meaningful engagement with principals and teachers. In a meeting, they shared warm experience of the schools, and the students also expressed delight in studying at the given environment of the school campuses.

He further talked about “Kids Can Cook” Display event and added that the event is designed to foster culinary experience among the participants. The event will serve as the platform to foster local cuisines and dishes that are being produced by small and local farmers, aiming to enhance their efforts in promoting the food security across St Kitts and Nevis.

The young chefs will be provided with opportunities to showcase their culinary skills and promote their talent at the big stage which will serve as the platform to enhance their talents. He said that the constituency is filled with talented, young and innovative people who are deeply committed to St Kitts and Nevis.

He said that there is need to nourish the talent and shape the future of the younger generation who will take the nation forward. Minister Hanley further noted that they continue to build a brighter tomorrow as they will stay connected with students, teachers and everyone who always work to shape the brighter future of the younger generation.

He said that the constituency is a hub of talent, innovation and intelligence and the government wants to connect with their students, aiming to encourage them for the studies and education in their lives. Minister Hanley added that they will work to shape the future of education and support their students for their bright tomorrow.