Four cruise ships bring over 16k passengers in Antigua simultaneously

Antigua Tourism Officials lauded the cruise awareness among the tourists and noted that this has also showcased the favoritism of the destination.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-03 18:30:45

Cruises in Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda: Four major cruise ships arrived in Antigua Cruise Port and brought over 16000 passengers on January 31, 2025. Guests explored Heritage Quay and its shopping mall, enhancing their travel experience with world-class offerings of the destination. 

Antigua Tourism Officials lauded the cruise craze among the tourists and noted that this has also showcased the favoritism of the destination. The vessels have brought tourists from across the globe such as the United States, UK and other European countries who provided businesses to the locals and street vendors. 

The four cruise day in Antigua Cruise Port has positioned the destination as the premier for the cruise as well as tourism, providing world-class amenities to the arrivals. 

The seamless operations of these cruise lines, guests and crew members have created enhanced experience for the tourists. A total of 16,166 visitors arrived in Antigua Cruise Port who explored the enhanced lifestyle of the small island state of the Caribbean. 

Inaugural call of Iona 

The first cruise ship of the day was Iona, one of the biggest cruise ships of P&O cruises which arrived in Antigua cruise port on Friday. It has brought around 6,612 passengers and enhanced the cooperations between tourism officials and the vessel line. 

Captain Martin Allen was welcomed by Antigua Tourism Officials with warm greetings and cultural performances. Iona’ Events Manager, Mayur of Antigua also provided a guide for the tour to the tourists with pre-packed tours and hosted cultural event for their first time visit on the vessel. 

Queen Mary 2 

The second cruise ship of the day was Queen Mary 2 from Cunard cruise line and enhanced Antigua Cruise Port. The vessel was anchored offshore and tendered through Ferry Pier and brought around 3,694 passengers. 

Celebrity Beyond 

A vessel from Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond docked in Antigua Cruise Port with 4,585 visitors who explored natural offerings of the country. The cruise ship is known for its exclusive offerings, seamless travel options and other vibrant culture. 

Explora 2 

Explora 2 from Explora Journeys cruise line brought 1,275 passengers arrived in Antigua Cruise Port as the fourth and last ship of the day.

