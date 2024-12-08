Cape Air lands in St Kitts and Nevis for first time with water salute

With the launch of these new services, new connections have been made between the two regions.

St Kitts and Nevis: The first-ever flight from Cape Air landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday with a warm welcome ceremony and water cannon salute. The service will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday between St Kitts and Nevis and St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

With the launch of these new services, new connections have been made between the two regions. It is also aimed at increasing the footprint of the airline in the Caribbean region with new four days a week services, offering timely options for inter-island travel.

The schedule for Cape Air services has been announced with a new departure and arrival time.

The schedule will be as follows:

The first flight will provide service from Nevis to St Kitts with a departure time of 8:30 and the arrival time of 8:40. From St Kitts, the Cape Air will provide return service to Nevis, and it will depart at 18:35 and arrive in Nevis at 18:45.

Cape Air will provide service from St Kitts to St Thomas with its third weekly service with a departure time of 9:40 and the arrival time of 10:45. From St Thomas, Cape Air will operate service to St Kitts with a departure time of 16:30 and the arrival time of 17:35.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson expressed delight and added that the airline is significant for the operation of the flights as it would open new routes and connect two island nations.

She added that the service will enhance the economic growth of St Kitts and Nevis and increase travel options for travellers from across the globe. She also lauded the collaboration with the airline and noted that the partnership will also increase the chance of business in two Caribbean countries with smooth operations.

Welcome Ceremony

A welcome ceremony was hosted by the authorities to welcome Cape Air with warm greetings and dance performances. Attendees lauded the hospitality of St Kitts and Nevis, fostering new connection in regional ties and promoting ease of travel.

The music, local crafters and dancers have extended warm welcome to the passengers onboard Cape Air.

Linda Markham, CEO and President of Cape Air added that the partnership will open new chapter for both Cape Air and St Kitts and Nevis. She added that the enhanced connectivity will boost tourism and airlift sector by providing new business opportunities to the locals with accessibility to different trends in the market.