Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes in Dhaka, 19 Dead

The incident occurred in the northern area of Uttara at the Milestone School and College.

At least 19 people are confirmed dead after Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday.

According to a statement released by the military’s public relations department, the incident occurred in the northern area of Uttara at the Milestone School and College.

As per early reports, approximately 50 people including children and adults were injured from the incident. All of them were hospitalized with many suffering from intense burns.

Videos going viral from the incident and showed a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the skies. Firefighters were also seen spraying water on the plane remains which appeared as it rammed on one side of the building, and damaged iron grills and created a hole in the overall structure.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the Bangladesh’s interim government said that there are some ‘necessary measures’ which need to be investigated to find the exact cause of the accident.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force... students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable," he said.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for further updates on this developing story.