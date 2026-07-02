St. Kitts and Nevis expands education and agriculture partnership with Southern University

The partnership will expand higher education opportunities for students while strengthening agricultural research, workforce development and food security through collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University.

Basseterre St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently met with senior officials from the Southern University System, led by Interim President Orlando F. McMeans. The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States-based university system in the areas of higher education, sustainable agriculture, and workforce development.

The dialogue, which included key input from Dr. Hadiya Claxton, focused on expanding a structural framework to benefit citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. Central to the talks is the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education, which provides local students with streamlined access to higher education and research opportunities within the Southern University System.

Strategic Dimensions of the Collaboration

The partnership spans two primary public sectors, designed to support the Federation's long-term economic resilience:

Educational Access and Workforce Capacity

The agreement lowers barriers to international higher education for local students. Notably, the incoming Class of 2030 features prominent local figures, including the reigning Miss St. Kitts. This initiative directly aligns with the government's goal to build internal human resource capacity and specialized talent.

Agricultural Sustainability and Food Security

Under a parallel agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, led by Samal Duggins, the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center provides technical consulting. The university delivers research-backed expertise to the local farming community to optimize crop yields, improve climate resilience, and advance regional food safety.

From a policy standpoint, the partnership represents a calculated effort by the Drew Administration to operationalize its Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). By tying local public sectors such as agriculture and education, by partnering with a U.S. land-grant institution, St. Kitts and Nevis reduces its dependency on volatile foreign supply chains and addresses domestic food security concerns.

For the Southern University system, this relationship serves as an operational template for regional collaboration. The university is already leveraging the success of the St. Kitts model to explore similar educational and agricultural frameworks with other Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Bermuda, and Antigua and Barbuda. This places the institution at the center of regional knowledge-sharing and workforce development in the West Indies.