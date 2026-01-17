St. Kitts and Nevis Clarifies Haiti Exclusion from US Migration MoU, Cites Capacity Limits

The Federation has reached a threshold beyond which it cannot sustainably absorb additional inflows without placing undue strain on essential systems and national security.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis cleared its stance over the exclusion of Haiti from the MoU of the Federation with the US on acceptance of third-country nationals. As per the government, the country has accepted and integrated a significant number of Haitian nationals over the years, proportionally among the highest in the region.

In an official release, the government noted that they must balance humanitarian considerations with the practical limits of its resources, infrastructure and social services. When assessed on a per-capita basis, the Federation has reached a threshold beyond which it cannot sustainably absorb additional inflows without placing undue strain on essential systems and further threatens their national security.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis added that the country has consistently been at the vanguard of embracing and defending their brothers and sisters of the Republic of Haiti. They worked for the betterment of the nationals within the Federation and at international forum, advocating for their dignity, protection and right to humane treatment wherever they reside.

They added that from this position of empathy and responsibility that the government continues to approach regional and international migration matters with care and realism. They have taken the step to ensure that the national resources have been taken into care and the national security is also protected accordingly.

The decision within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States reflects these realities. The government reaffirmed that the step is not a withdrawal of compassion, nor a departure from regional solidarity, but rather a responsible and transparent acknowledgement of national capacity constraints.

The government said that they are working for the betterment of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. They called it a responsible decision and it does not lack compassion or regional solidarity. It is for humanitarian concern as the decision comes from responsible governance and sustainability.