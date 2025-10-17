Grenada: Fire destroys house in Soubise, St Andrew; Authorities investigate cause

The fire broke out unexpectedly, completely engulfing the home and leaving the family with significant losses.

Grenada: A house has been destroyed in Soubise, St Andrew as the flat has been completely burnt in a fire incident and the visuals have gone viral on the social media. The investigation on the matter has been started as the officials have not disclosed the real reason behind the incident and added that the probe will outline the cause behind it.

Visuals have showcased that the fire broke out suddenly due to which it has been completely burnt, causing trouble for a family who lost their house. Now, the investigation is expected to unfold the real reason behind the fire and other conditions that could be a potential cause for the incidents like that.

Earlier in July 2025, a massive explosion ripped through the Telescope community in St Andrew, leaving at least 20 homes extensively damaged. Due to this, two workers got injured and residents reported shattered windows as the house spilt in half as the blast which was felt for miles rocked the area.

Homes as far away as Paradise suffered damage, and several villagers have reported difficulty hearing since the explosion.

The incident occurred at the Telescope Quarry, a facility that has not been operational for several years but remains under the jurisdiction of the State-owned Gravel and Concrete Corporation.

Though there is no official statement yet on the cause, residents say they had been hearing smaller explosions since Monday.

Some reports indicate that workers were attempting to destroy explosives stored at the site by cutting them into smaller pieces for disposal by fire. Nitroglycerin and Ammonium Nitrate are typically ingredients for explosives used in quarry mining.

However, cutting explosives is extremely dangerous and not a recognized safe disposal method.

Many explosives are sensitive to friction, impact, or heat, and attempting to chop or saw them can trigger accidental detonation. Experts warn that any such action suggests a serious lapse in established safety protocols.