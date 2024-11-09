Caribbean Airlines fails to take off, criticized for distributing water bottles as compensation

The step has brought criticism against Caribbean Airlines as the passengers faced a delay of about 2 hours and they got further irritated when the airline distributed only water bottles in the form of compensation.

Caribbean: The flight of Caribbean Airlines failed to take off from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday due to some unprecedented disruption. In return for the compensation, the airline distributed 410 ml water bottles among the stranded passengers, and the action was further called disrespectful.

The step has brought criticism against Caribbean Airlines as the passengers faced a delay of about 2 hours and they got further irritated when the airline distributed only water bottles in the form of compensation. The passengers outlined that when they boarded the flight, a sudden announcement was made about the delay in the take off and they were given a new time of departure- 12:45 pm.

However, the flight again failed to depart at the given time and the announcement was made about the mechanical issue in the flight of Caribbean Airlines. After some time, the passengers were informed about the cancellation of the departure, bringing criticism for the inconvenient service of the airline.

On the other hand, the passengers claimed that there was no mechanical issue since it was not being attended to. One of them described the situation and noted that the flight did not have a lot of passengers, and the airline was looking for ways of merging the 10:45 flights with a 2:00 pm flight which was scheduled for Puerto Rico.

Passengers condemned the negligent behaviour of the airline and noted that this is inconvenient for people and the airline had nothing to do with that because they were looking to save money. One added, "This is so bad, their service is not at all good, they adopt such tactics to delay flight and trouble the passengers who were on their way to reach at some place. People have connecting flights, and they have transportation waiting on them."

Passengers added that this was even more disrespectful that the airline offered the passengers a 410 ml water bottle as compensation. One said, "This is so disrespectful to the passengers to offer a water bottle, imagine telling people that we are giving you a free water bottle for the inconvenience."

The stranded passengers criticized the airline and said that they were not sure if flight would still depart at the given time or passengers who have missed the flights will be compensated.

One passengers asserted, "Had a terrible experience with them as well, in October flight scheduled to departure at 5:55 pm have passengers checking in from 3:00 pm when it was time to board the flight then informing passengers of a flight delay until 10:30 pm omg.”

Disclaimer: The update on the Caribbean Airlines fails to take off, criticized for distributing water bottles as compensation is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.