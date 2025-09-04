Dominica launches $32 million Water Sector Project to boost climate resilience and modernize infrastructure

The Project leader for WSSDP Magnus Williams during a video message shared a video message where he emphasized that the water enhancement project is aimed at building climate resilience for the water sector in Dominica.

Dominica: The government of Dominica in partnership with DOWASCO has launched a $32 million Water Sector Strategic Development Project to enhance the climate resilience and improve the overall water services for the citizens of Dominica. This project aimed at modernizing the water infrastructure has been laid out in partnership with the Government of United Kingdom.

As per official government reports, a partial grant from the Government of United Kingdom was acquired, targeting key water systems across the island. Several communities including the Coulibistrie, Morne Rachette, Salisbury and Grand Savanne on the west coast, Grand Fond to Morne Jaune and Castle Bruce on the east coast, as well as Calibishie in the north.

The Project leader for WSSDP Magnus Williams during a video message shared a video message where he emphasized that the water enhancement project is aimed at building climate resilience for the water sector in Dominica. He confirmed that the project is a collaboration with the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund, which was implemented through the Caribbean Development Bank.

Williams also shed light on the importance and significance of the project highlighting that it was pledged by King Charles years ago when he visited Dominica Post-Oregon Maria Period. He then continued emphasizing the damage that was recorded on the water systems, and how DOWASCO sustained that loss of infrastructure.

The WSSDP leader emphasized that there are plans underway to increase the flow i the Cassiburs and Monjon River Syrac area, which is one of the key issues by planning new intakes, “In the case of Cassiburs, we'll be doing a new intake on a larger river. And in the case of Monjon and River Syrac, we'll be upgrading the Grand Fork water system. that intake in that area and extending the supply system to serve the communities of Monjon and River Syrac.”

A new intake will also be constructed in Kalibishi as a replacement to the one damaged by Hurricane Maria. Williams noted that DOWASCO aims to improve the reliability for the distribution system and allow a proper service to all parts of the community.

“We expect the water supply to these communities will be much more reliable, especially after heavy rains, during periods of droughts and high demand, these customers can expect a more consistent water supply,” he emphasized.

The project once completed will be of significant relief to the people of Dominica, and the concerned communities as they will be receiving uninterrupted water supplies through more reliable infrastructure and storage systems.