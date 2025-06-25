Three out five Venezuelan nationals caught after escape from Arima Detention Center

Police arrested the suspects following a manhunt launched immediately after being alerted to their escape.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three out of Five Venezuelan nationals who escaped the Immigration Detention Centre, Arima, on Tuesday have been caught.

The police officials arrested the suspects who were on run during a manhunt launched immediately after they were alerted of the escape. As per reports the five Venezuelans cut a hole in the roof of the detention facility to plan their escape.

As per the officials, they were alerted of the prisoner’s escape at around 3:20 pm. They revealed that the five men planned their escape through the Eastern Main Road Facility and through the surrounding messing area.

The five escapes are identified as Christian Jose Riviero Parades, Leirzer Omar Meza Font, Samuel Eduardo Gonzalez Rodriguez, Miguel Sanchez, and Jhonathan Jesus Carreno. However, three of them were caught by the police, while two remain on run.

The manhunt was launched under the commissioner of police, Allister Guevarro, and Officers from NDTF Units 1 and 2, Arima CID, Cumuto Mobile, Air Support, and Arima OCP also coordinated and conducted searches of the surrounding area. The investigations to locate the other two escapees continues by the TTPF.

