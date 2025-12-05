Vasco da Gama makes historic first stop in Dominica

The docking of Vasco da Gama was met with enthusiasm, signaling a progressive future for Dominica’s cruise tourism industry.

Dominica welcomed the cruise ship Vasco da Gama last week Friday as it docked in Dominican waters for the first time. Vasco da Gama marks just the beginning as Dominica still expects around 200 ships for 2025/2026 cruise ship season.

The product promotions manager at the discover Dominica Dock Authority, Miss Odil John Baptist, shared that the docking of the ship filled the government and people with pride and optimism.

She warmly welcomes the captain, crew and the passengers on board to the nature island of the Caribbean.

“This ceremony is a symbol of confidence in our destination, our people, and the quality of experience we offer. Every inaugural call affirms that Dominica continues to stand out for what travellers value most today—authenticity, safety and our natural beauty.”

Miss Odil John Baptist goes on to express that the increased cruise ship visits speak to the industry’s growing confidence, and the hard work of Dominica’s tourism partners.

“This cruise season is already showing strong momentum with over 270 schedule calls and more than 400,000 passengers, including 15 inaugural visits.”

The Deputy Manager of the Dominica Dock Authority, Miss Carol Bell, also expressed gratitude to the captain and crew for choosing the island as a port of call.

“Captain, thank you for bringing your vessel in this morning. We look forward to future calls as I just said and to continuing this relationship with the Vasco da Gama.”

This is a momentous event for Dominica as the ship’s arrival emphasizes it’s increased visibility as a tourism destination throughout the Caribbean.