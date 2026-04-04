Saint Lucia upgrades airport access road to boost emergency response

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) completed its project of a new two lane access road at Hewanorra International Airport for crash fire and rescue teams. This project was undertaken by the authority in order to strengthen safety and emergency response at the airport.

With the completion of this project, it has replaced the former single lane route at the Hewanorra International Airport. Now, the upgraded roadway allows for more efficient, safer and faster response during critical accidents. This step marks towards a significant step forward in operational readiness and airfield safety.

For the past many years, it was observed that the single lane roadway resulted in many operational challenges, especially in emergency situations where more time is proportional to more life threatening situations.

SLASPA recognized the need for upgrade and took action simultaneously. SLASPA planned and discussed to determine the most effective solution. With the launch of the two lane roadway, it now allows for improved traffic flow and ensures seamless access to the airfield. All of this advancement helps in reducing response times and enhances operational readiness.

Amy Charles, the Senior Manager of Airports, said that this upgrade represents a practical step towards the enhancing of both the safety and day to day operations at the airport. He further mentioned that with this new improved access of two lanes, the fire and rescue teams are better positioned to respond quickly and efficiently. This quick response will further strengthen the country’s overall state of emergency preparedness.

The authorities mentioned that this improvement is one of the parts of the ongoing efforts to enhance the overall infrastructure at Hewanorra International Airport. The authority also ensured continued operations to be done effectively along with safety measures.