“Guyana to become KLM’s secondary hub,” says President Ali at launch of new Europe route

Guyana: President Irfaan Ali has expressed his excitement and lauded the enhanced and new connections between Guyana and Europe in their aviation sector through KLM Royal Dutch airlines. The celebratory event marked the inauguration of flights between Amsterdam and Georgetown.

While speaking at the launch ceremony, President Dr Irfaan Ali praised the decision and called it out as a ‘Powerful Validation’ of Guyana’s emergence as a strategic player in the global aviation sector.

“KLM’s arrival is not just about increased airlift – it is a celebration of connectivity, confidence, and Guyana’s rise as a premier destination and transit point,” President Ali declared.

He then added that the airline will operate twice weekly between the two destinations via Saint Martin. He stressed that it will approximately add 38,000 new passenger seats annually to Guyana’s aviation market. President Ali also emphasized that the government would actively support KLM’s success in the region through coordinated marketing efforts and investment friendly policies.

“You must be profitable. That’s the bottom line,” the President said.

Guyana to be the next hub for KLM

Dr Ali also stated that Guyana could be a future secondary hub for KLM due to the country’s strategic geographical location. He added that this new hub could help enhance service routes into South America and West Africa. He also announced the upcoming big investments that are planned for the future for Guyana.

He stressed on the investments in aviation education and infrastructural advancements including training for pilots, aviation engineers, and airport management professionals.

“Every single sphere of aviation life will be part of the training program that we want to offer here in Guyana,” he stated.

Guyana’s growth in Aviation sector

He specifically backed his statements regarding the growth of Guyana’s aviation sector by mentioning a study that highlighted that the air transport sector contributed around 160 million USD to GDP which is 1% of the overall GDP of Guyana. He added that the aviation sector has been linked to creating more than 5200 jobs which could further accelerate the country’s overall economy.

“That is what the air transport sector has been doing for us quietly, quietly in Guyana,” he added.

The President while concluding his address stated that the inaugural flight is scheduled to land at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on June 4th, which will further solidify Guyana’s connection to one of Europe’s most prestigious aviation hubs.